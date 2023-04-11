RAM coming to Harrisonburg, volunteers needed for free two-day clinic

A free dental, vision and medical pop-clinic will be offered in Harrisonburg May 6-7.

Remote Area Medical, or RAM, will hold a two-day clinic at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 5 and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Mammography, HIV/HEP-C testing, A1C testing and Narcan training will also be available.

A RAM clinic was also held in Fishersville in November.

Rockingham County Fairgrounds are located at 4808 S. Valley Pike in Harrisonburg.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.

Patients may also visit https://fb.me/e/3ltMHzb7S.