“The Mark Moses Show” is joined by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press to preview the 2023 ACC Basketball Tournament, which starts on Tuesday in Greensboro.

“The Mark Moses Show” airs weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 107.9 FM/1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark Mid days on 95.9 The Rocket. Follow Mark on social media @markmosesshow.

Listen