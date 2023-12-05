Countries
Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act advances committee with amendment to expand research
Politics, U.S. & World

Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act advances committee with amendment to expand research

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
The National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act advanced out of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee last week.

The legislation expired September 30, 2023, and aims to expand the scope of the law from supporting fundamental research and development to include applied research.

The reauthorization bill includes the Expanding Capacity in Quantum Information Science, Engineering, and Technology Act (Expand QISET Act) to increase research capacity, education, infrastructure capacity, and broaden participation in quantum information science, engineering, and technology and related disciplines.

The Expand QISET Act was introduced by U.S. Reps. Jennifer McClellan of Virginia and Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey, who both serve on the committee. They introduced the legislation as an amendment in early November 2023 to direct the National Science Foundation (NSF) to make awards to expand research, education and infrastructure capacity, and broaden participation.

The amendment would also:

  • Support curriculum development
  • Fund grants for Quantum Education pilot programs
  • Leverage local community readiness to secure a talent pipeline to meet the workforce needs of industry, government and academia

The U.S. must remain competitive on quantum computing for national and economic security.

“In order to broaden participation in STEM, it is especially important that we enable students at HBCUs, MSIs and emerging research institutions to have access to experiential learning opportunities in tomorrow’s technologies,” McClellan said. “As a member of the House Science Committee, I am committed to ensuring our federal agencies have the necessary resources to support the advancement of this field, further develop our STEM workforce, and create more opportunities for historically underrepresented communities. I am thrilled that my Expand QISET Act was included in the National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act, and I look forward to supporting this legislation on the floor.”

