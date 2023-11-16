Legislation would increase research capacity in quantum information science, other disciplines

The Expanding Capacity in Quantum Information Science, Engineering and Technology Act (Expand QISET Act) is a bipartisan bill that would increase research capacity, education, infrastructure capacity, and broaden participation in quantum information science, engineering, and technology and related disciplines.

U.S. Reps. Jennifer McClellan of Virginia and Tom Kean JR. of New Jersey, who both serve on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, introduced the bill on Tuesday.

Quantum information science is a field that combines the principles of quantum mechanics with information theory to study the processing, analysis and transmission of information.

“Quantum information science is an exciting emerging field with the potential to lead to important scientific and engineering breakthroughs. I am proud to co-lead this legislation, which codifies the Expanding Capacity in Quantum Information Science and Engineering (ExpandQISE) program at the National Science Foundation,” McClellan said. “The research and education initiatives supported by ExpandQISE are critical to broadening participation in STEM and developing talent in the next generation.”

The legislation, also known as H.R. 6384, would direct the National Science Foundation (NSF) to make awards to expand research, education and infrastructure capacity, and broaden participation by:

Supporting curriculum development.

Funding grants for Quantum Education pilot programs.

Leveraging local community readiness to secure a talent pipeline to meet the workforce needs of industry, government and academia.

“By expanding our research and programming in quantum information science, we are sustaining America’s position as a global innovator and empowering the next generation to discover what is possible in the world of science and technology,” Kean said. “I am proud to introduce this bill to further support the development of quantum research and education, unlocking the endless possibilities of tackling real-world challenges using quantum science.”