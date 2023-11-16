Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Legislation would increase research capacity in quantum information science, other disciplines
Tech, U.S. & World

Legislation would increase research capacity in quantum information science, other disciplines

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Photo Credit: science photo

The Expanding Capacity in Quantum Information Science, Engineering and Technology Act (Expand QISET Act) is a bipartisan bill that would increase research capacity, education, infrastructure capacity, and broaden participation in quantum information science, engineering, and technology and related disciplines.

U.S. Reps. Jennifer McClellan of Virginia and Tom Kean JR. of New Jersey, who both serve on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, introduced the bill on Tuesday.

Quantum information science is a field that combines the principles of quantum mechanics with information theory to study the processing, analysis and transmission of information.

“Quantum information science is an exciting emerging field with the potential to lead to important scientific and engineering breakthroughs. I am proud to co-lead this legislation, which codifies the Expanding Capacity in Quantum Information Science and Engineering (ExpandQISE) program at the National Science Foundation,” McClellan said. “The research and education initiatives supported by ExpandQISE are critical to broadening participation in STEM and developing talent in the next generation.”

The legislation, also known as H.R. 6384, would direct the National Science Foundation (NSF) to make awards to expand research, education and infrastructure capacity, and broaden participation by:

  • Supporting curriculum development.
  • Funding grants for Quantum Education pilot programs.
  • Leveraging local community readiness to secure a talent pipeline to meet the workforce needs of industry, government and academia.

“By expanding our research and programming in quantum information science, we are sustaining America’s position as a global innovator and empowering the next generation to discover what is possible in the world of science and technology,” Kean said. “I am proud to introduce this bill to further support the development of quantum research and education, unlocking the endless possibilities of tackling real-world challenges using quantum science.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia DEQ issues ‘code red’ alert for region for unhealthy air quality due to wildfires
2 Quaker Run Fire: Farmers, community members rally to assist firefighters
3 Albemarle County felon armed with AR-15, handgun arrested near Westhaven playground
4 Poll: Democrats, independents want more (read: better) choices for president
5 Retired Army Col. Eugene Vindman announces run for Seventh District seat in Congress

Latest News

wildfire
Police, Virginia, Weather

Department of Forestry update on efforts to fight several Virginia wildfires

Chris Graham
corn field in Virginia
Agriculture, Politics, U.S. & World

Twenty-three state AGs oppose Department of Labor rule change to unionize migrant workers

Rebecca Barnabi

A U.S. DOL rule change that would allow foreign agricultural workers to form unions encouraged 23 state AGs to create a coalition.

school classroom teacher
Schools, Tech, Virginia

VDOE approves lab school at Germanna Community College to accelerate next-gen teachers

Rebecca Barnabi

Two more lab schools were approved by the Virginia Board of Education at Germanna Community College and UMW in Fredericksburg.

fire truck jacket helmet
Local, Police, Weather

Update: Vehicle fire sparks brush fire on Afton Mountain off I-64

Chris Graham
Waynesboro storm photo
Climate, Virginia, Weather

Virginia localities awarded more than $2.6M in federal emergency management funding for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
teen on laptop
Schools, Virginia

UMW announces academy for ninth-graders with interest in science, computers

Rebecca Barnabi
millers head fire snp hot spots firefighter
Police, Virginia

Virginia DEQ issues ‘code red’ alert for region for unhealthy air quality due to wildfires

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy