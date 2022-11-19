Preview: Washington Commanders face Houston Texans on Sunday, look to get above .500

Riding a huge wave of momentum and with the chance to get above .500 for the first time since Week 1, the Washington Commanders (5-5) travel to face the Houston Texas on Sunday.

Washington just beat the last undefeated team in the league, the Philadelphia Eagles, but they do enter with a day less of rest having played that contest on Monday Night Football.

Where to watch?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and the game will air on Fox. If not on your local Fox, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

What to know about the Commanders

Might this just be Taylor Heinicke’s team? Carson Wentz’s backup may have just won the job with the team’s victory at the Eagles on Monday night. Rivera said Heinicke will start, and that appears to be the right call, having gone 3-1 as a starter, with the only loss coming by three points to the red-hot Minnesota Vikings. Heinicke’s escapability has been huge, he’s largely limited turnovers, and he plays with the smarts needed to stay in games. We will see if it is his job moving forward, and it feels like the leash will be short, but he’s earned the right to be the starter for now.

What to know about the Texans

You can argue that this is the worst team in football, but they have some good pieces. Davis Mills is a quarterback with a lot of potential, and running back Dameon Pierce is one of the very best rookies around, having rushed for 772 yards on 165 carries this season. They are pretty week when it comes to receivers, but the defense is coming around, having allowed 30 points just once in their last five games. They can totally beat Washington on the right day, but Mills will have to limit his interceptions for that to happen.

Prediction

Washington 27, Houston 17