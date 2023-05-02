Poll: Trump leads 2024 GOP field, and his supporters think he won in 2020

A new CBS News/YouGov survey has Donald Trump well ahead among Republican voters in their thinking on the 2024 presidential nomination race.

That’s not a shocking number, but this one is: 75 percent of the Trump voters think he won the 2020 election.

Extrapolate these numbers out among the U.S. adult population, and you’re looking at roughly 45 million American self-identified Republican adults who are likely voters and who think Donald Trump won an election that he lost by more than 7 million votes.

Yeah, that’s sobering.

Also sobering:

85 percent of all Republican voters prefer a presidential nominee who “challenges ‘woke’ ideas

57 percent of GOP voters prefer a presidential candidate who “makes liberals angry”

52 percent think of Democrats as “enemies – that is, if they win, your life or your entire way of life may be threatened”

51 percent support a national abortion ban

44 percent want a GOP presidential nominee who favors Christians over other religious groups

Trump was at 58 percent among Republican voters in the survey, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a distant second at 22 percent, and Trump’s former VP, Mike Pence, an even more distant third, at 5 percent.

It’s Trump’s race to lose.