Poll: Trump leads 2024 GOP field, and his supporters think he won in 2020

Chris Graham
donald trump
(© LifetimeStock – Shutterstock)

A new CBS News/YouGov survey has Donald Trump well ahead among Republican voters in their thinking on the 2024 presidential nomination race.

That’s not a shocking number, but this one is: 75 percent of the Trump voters think he won the 2020 election.

Extrapolate these numbers out among the U.S. adult population, and you’re looking at roughly 45 million American self-identified Republican adults who are likely voters and who think Donald Trump won an election that he lost by more than 7 million votes.

Yeah, that’s sobering.

Also sobering:

  • 85 percent of all Republican voters prefer a presidential nominee who “challenges ‘woke’ ideas
  • 57 percent of GOP voters prefer a presidential candidate who “makes liberals angry”
  • 52 percent think of Democrats as “enemies – that is, if they win, your life or your entire way of life may be threatened”
  • 51 percent support a national abortion ban
  • 44 percent want a GOP presidential nominee who favors Christians over other religious groups

Trump was at 58 percent among Republican voters in the survey, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a distant second at 22 percent, and Trump’s former VP, Mike Pence, an even more distant third, at 5 percent.

It’s Trump’s race to lose.

