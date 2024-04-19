Police: Richmond man charged in Deforrest Street juvenile homicide

Richmond Police detectives have arrested the suspect involved in a homicide that occurred last week on Deforrest Street.

Ke’mon Pryor, 20, of Richmond, was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Additional charges are pending.

According to police, at 5:38 p.m. on April 10, officers were called to the 2100 block of Deforrest Street for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located a juvenile male down on a sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.