Police: Dobson Homes targeted senior citizens, embezzled $1.4M from customers

The owners of Dobson Homes, Inc., based out of Keswick, have been arrested and charged with six counts of felony embezzlement for allegedly defrauding customers in Albemarle County.

Tommy Dewayne Dobson and Anne Christine Dobson were booked into Central Virginia Regional Jail and released on bond.

The Dobsons allegedly embezzled money from construction loans and collected payment from them before abandoning job sites for weeks or never providing services at all starting in October 2020.

All of the victims in Albemarle County are over the age of 62 and believed to have been targeted for their vulnerability, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

The total amount embezzled from Albemarle County residents currently exceeds $1.4 million, police say.

The Albemarle County Police Department believes there may be more victims of Dobson Homes in Albemarle County and encourages residents who utilized this company and did not receive services to contact ACPD Detective Baggett at (434) 296-5807.