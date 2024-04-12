Countries

Home Police: Dobson Homes targeted senior citizens, embezzled $1.4M from customers
Local, Public Safety

Police: Dobson Homes targeted senior citizens, embezzled $1.4M from customers

Crystal Graham
Published date:
home construction
(© Michael Flippo – stock.adobe.com)

The owners of Dobson Homes, Inc., based out of Keswick, have been arrested and charged with six counts of felony embezzlement for allegedly defrauding customers in Albemarle County.

Tommy Dewayne Dobson and Anne Christine Dobson were booked into Central Virginia Regional Jail and released on bond.

The Dobsons allegedly embezzled money from construction loans and collected payment from them before abandoning job sites for weeks or never providing services at all starting in October 2020.

All of the victims in Albemarle County are over the age of 62 and believed to have been targeted for their vulnerability, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

The total amount embezzled from Albemarle County residents currently exceeds $1.4 million, police say.

The Albemarle County Police Department believes there may be more victims of Dobson Homes in Albemarle County and encourages residents who utilized this company and did not receive services to contact ACPD Detective Baggett at (434) 296-5807.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

