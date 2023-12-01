Podcast: UVA Hoops rebounds (not literally) from tough week in South Florida

Virginia bounced back from a tough week in South Florida with an impressive showing in a 59-47 win over #14 Texas A&M on Wednesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

#TeamAFP’s Chris Graham and Scott German break down what we saw from the win, focusing on the role that Oklahoma grad transfer Jake Groves will play for Tony Bennett going forward, and the defensive efforts of Ryan Dunn and Reece Beekman.

The segue from basketball to football includes a brief conversation about JMU losing football coach Curt Cignetti to Indiana, before shifting into a full-contact breakdown of UVA Football’s 55-17 loss to Virginia Tech, and a look at how the first week of the offseason is going for Tony Elliott & Co.