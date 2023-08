Rod Mullins loves Denny Hamlin. Well, OK, he loves talking about Denny Hamlin, and how NASCAR fans, other drivers, not a lot of people outside Denny Hamlin, aren’t exactly on Team Hamlin these days.

Rod and Chris break down Hamlin getting booed at his home track in Richmond over the weekend, the upcoming free-agent season, where Hamlin’s status plays a big role, and look ahead to the final four races of the 2023 NASCAR regular season in this week’s podcast.

Listen