The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Chicago for a most unique street race on Sunday. Rod Mullins and Chris Graham talk about how the race will sorta, kinda take NASCAR back to its roots of guys in fast cars trying to outrun the cops.

Also on today’s show:

Rod recaps last weekend’s action in Nashville.

What can NASCAR do to make sure its drivers are safe?

The latest on the tragedy involving the in-laws of NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson.

Catching up with former NASCAR Cup Series driver Quin Houff

