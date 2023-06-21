Countries
newspodcast nascar heads to nashville after mid june week off
Sports

Podcast: NASCAR heads to Nashville after mid-June week off

Rod Mullins
Published date:

nascarNASCAR took the weekend off, but the Cup Series returns to the track in Nashville this weekend, assuming the teams can dodge the raindrops on Sunday night.

Rod Mullins joins Chris Graham to talk some off-track news, focusing on:

  • Josh Berry replacing the retiring Kevin Harvick at Stewart-Haas next year.
  • Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment investing in Joe Gibbs Racing.
  • News involving Toyota and Jimmie Johnson.

Listen

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

