Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newspodcast nascar battles the raindrops has successful street debut in chicago
Sports

Podcast: NASCAR battles the raindrops, has successful street debut in Chicago

Rod Mullins
Published date:

nascarShane van Gisbergen barely knows who he is himself, so you’re forgiven for not knowing who he was, or how to pronounce his name, before SVG went out and won the street race in Chicago on Sunday.

Rod Mullins joins the show to tell us more about van Gisbergen, and how NASCAR drivers and fans took to the debut of street racing in the Windy City.

Listen

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

Top News

1 Virginia state trooper suffers serious injuries after being struck on Interstate 81
2 Environmental groups continue to fight Mountain Valley Pipeline: ‘Too dangerous not to’
3 Not-so-wild Baltimore Orioles trade idea: A package of prospects for Juan Soto
4 Virginia gets commitment from four-star Christian Bliss: Suddenly crowded at point guard
5 Page County man arrested, charged in connection to June 29 fire at Gabe’s Department Store

Latest News

Politics, U.S. + World

Biden Administration continues to promise student debt relief for borrowers

Rebecca Barnabi
Mountain Valley Pipeline
Politics, Virginia

Virginia lawmakers call Mountain Valley Pipeline provision ‘plainly contrary to the public interest’

Rebecca Barnabi

An amicus brief was submitted today by five members of Congress in support of a lawsuit to prevent the automatic approval of the MVP.

sonia lamonica
Sports

UVA hires Towson coach Sonia LaMonica to head up women’s lacrosse program

Chris Graham

Virginia, on Wednesday, named Sonia LaMonica, most recently the head coach at Towson, to lead the school’s women’s lacrosse program.

missing
Virginia

Vinton Police searching for missing 13-year-old last seen on Tuesday

Chris Graham
forest
U.S. + World

‘Americans love our forests’: Comment period receives 330K responses for conservation

Rebecca Barnabi
prison jail
Columns + Op/Eds, Politics

Throw them all in jail, and then throw away the key

Chris Graham
Local

First opioid abatement grants in Virginia awarded to Albemarle County

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy