Podcast: NASCAR basking in the glow of exciting three-wide finish in Atlanta

Daniel Suarez was just thismuch faster than the field in his photo-finish win in Atlanta on Sunday, at the end of one of the more thrilling NASCAR Cup Series races in recent memory.

AFP’s resident NASCAR beat writer, Rod Mullins, joins the podcast to break down the action – 48 lead changes, crashes involving 32 race teams, the three-wide finish.

We also look ahead to this Sunday’s race in Las Vegas.

