Podcast: NASCAR basking in the glow of exciting three-wide finish in Atlanta

Rod Mullins
chris graham rod mullins nascar headerDaniel Suarez was just thismuch faster than the field in his photo-finish win in Atlanta on Sunday, at the end of one of the more thrilling NASCAR Cup Series races in recent memory.

AFP’s resident NASCAR beat writer, Rod Mullins, joins the podcast to break down the action – 48 lead changes, crashes involving 32 race teams, the three-wide finish.

We also look ahead to this Sunday’s race in Las Vegas.

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

