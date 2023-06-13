Countries
newspodcast nascar 2024 schedule leaks out speculation about amazon streaming heats up
Sports

Podcast: NASCAR 2024 schedule leaks out, speculation about Amazon streaming heats up

Rod Mullins
Published date:

nascarNASCAR’s 2024 race schedule is leaking out, and it’s looking like the Bristol spring race is among the casualties.

Will you have to get an Amazon streaming subscription to be able to watch?

Rod Mullins and Chris Graham discuss the big off-track news.

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

