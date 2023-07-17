Podcast: Martin Truex Jr. dominates NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire

Martin Truex Jr. is NASCAR’s “Mr. Monday.” Truex won the rain-delayed race at New Hampshire on Monday in dominant fashion, winning the first two stages and leading more than 250 laps to beat Joey Logano to the finish line.
Rod Mullins joins the show to break down Truex’s win, and reset where things stand in the 2023 NASCAR season with six races left until the playoffs.
Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.
