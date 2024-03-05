Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Podcast: Kyle Larson takes the checkered flag in NASCAR Cup Series race in Vegas
Sports

Podcast: Kyle Larson takes the checkered flag in NASCAR Cup Series race in Vegas

Rod Mullins
Published date:
nascar
(© Grindstone Media Group – shutterstock.com)

Kyle Larson raced to victory in Las Vegas on Sunday. AFP NASCAR beat writer Rod Mullins joins the show to break down Larson’s win, and the rides of other top drivers in Sunday’s race.

Other topics:

  • What happened to Chris Buescher’s tire, and why is NASCAR investigating?
  • Amazon is making a splash in the NASCAR TV game.
  • Honda appears to be ready to get involved in the NASCAR business.

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

Top News

1 Virginia, in front of record women’s hoops crowd, upsets #5 Virginia Tech, 80-75
2 Metrics: The computers (because of KenPom) have Virginia on the NCAA cutline
3 That 73-48 egg that Virginia laid at Duke: It was apparently foreordained
4 A.D. Carson, the Professor of Hip Hop at UVA: ‘I’ve accomplished my goal if I am <em>just a rapper’</em>
5 Dark Thursday: Augusta County deputy convicted, another’s charges certified to grand jury

Latest News

staunton
Arts & Culture, Local

Historic Staunton Foundation purchases Edmund Cabell house for Black history preservation

Rebecca Barnabi
uva bennett carolina
Basketball, Sports

Enough with the excuses: Virginia isn’t struggling because of ‘inexperience’

Chris Graham

I don’t know that I like the way Virginia coach Tony Bennett keeps making his team’s struggles this season about “inexperience.”

immigration
Op-Eds, Politics, US & World

Brad Wolf: Restoring human dignity on the U.S. southern border

Contributors

Reynosa, Mexico, is just across the border from McAllen, Texas, and currently garners a Level 4 Travel Warning from the U.S. State Department: Do Not Travel.

abortion rights
Health, Op-Eds, Politics, US & World

Sylvia Ghazarian: Championing reproductive justice amidst abortion bans

Contributors
jennifer mcclellan
Arts & Culture, Politics, Virginia

Congressional Art Competition open for 2024 submissions from District 4 high school students

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Basketball, Sports

Sports Radio: AFP editor Chris Graham talks UVA hoops with Adam Epstein

Chris Graham
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Consumer protection: Internet sales and service top complaints in Virginia for 2023

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status