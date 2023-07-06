Countries
Sports

Podcast: Is there any reason for optimism with UVA football this fall?

Jerry Ratcliffe
Published date:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA football is coming off a disappointing 3-7 season in 2022, and the expectations – from the football experts and the fans – are that the 2023 season could be another disappointment.

Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham try to find the silver linings.

  • The guys break down the QB1 battle between Tony Muskett and Jay Woolfolk.
  • Can freshman Anthony Colandrea work his way into the QB mix?
  • The UVA D made great strides last season. They’ll have to do even more this fall.
  • Does opening with Tennessee in Nashville help or hurt the cause?

