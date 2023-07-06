Podcast: Is there any reason for optimism with UVA football this fall?

UVA football is coming off a disappointing 3-7 season in 2022, and the expectations – from the football experts and the fans – are that the 2023 season could be another disappointment.

Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham try to find the silver linings.

The guys break down the QB1 battle between Tony Muskett and Jay Woolfolk.

Can freshman Anthony Colandrea work his way into the QB mix?

The UVA D made great strides last season. They’ll have to do even more this fall.

Does opening with Tennessee in Nashville help or hurt the cause?

