newspodcast does the world need a days of thunder 2 the answer obviously
Podcast: Does the world need a ‘Days of Thunder 2’? (The answer: obviously)

Rod Mullins
nascar
(© Grindstone Media Group – shutterstock.com)

William Byron won the rain-shortened Cup Series race at Atlanta on Sunday, but that’s not the big news of the week in NASCAR.

What is? There’s rumors that Tom Cruise, fresh off the success of the “Top Gun” reboot, is mulling over options for a second “Days of Thunder” movie.

Rod Mullins joins us to discuss all of the above, but pay attention for his rough outline of a plot for “Days of Thunder 2.”

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

