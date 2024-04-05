Podcast: Does Cody Rhodes leave Wrestlemania as the undisputed champ?

Cody Rhodes has been trying to “finish the story” for two years. Does “The American Nightmare” finally achieve the dream and become the undisputed WWE champ at Wrestlemania 40 this weekend?

Chris Graham and Josh Deal preview WM 40 weekend, and also break down the CM Punk interview with Ariel Helwani, and the impact of what Punk had to say about the AEW business model might have on Tony Khan’s near-future.

