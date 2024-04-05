Countries
Podcast: Does Cody Rhodes leave Wrestlemania as the undisputed champ?

Chris Graham
Published date:
wwe
(© rafapress – shutterstock.com)

Cody Rhodes has been trying to “finish the story” for two years. Does “The American Nightmare” finally achieve the dream and become the undisputed WWE champ at Wrestlemania 40 this weekend?

Chris Graham and Josh Deal preview WM 40 weekend, and also break down the CM Punk interview with Ariel Helwani, and the impact of what Punk had to say about the AEW business model might have on Tony Khan’s near-future.

Stories referenced in this podcast

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

