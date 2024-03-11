Podcast: Christopher Bell win in Phoenix caps emotional weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing

Christopher Bell was in the Championship 4 in Phoenix a few months ago, but engine issues ended his run at the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series title early that day.

Bell notched the win this weekend in his return, capping an emotional week at the track for Joe Gibbs Racing.

AFP’s NASCAR writer, Rod Mullins, breaks down the Phoenix race, and previews Bristol, where he will be on the scene beginning on Saturday.

Podcast

Video

Link to podcast on YouTube.