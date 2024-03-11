Countries
Podcast: Christopher Bell win in Phoenix caps emotional weekend for Joe Gibbs Racing

Rod Mullins
christopher bell
Christopher Bell. Photo: NASCAR/Getty Images

Christopher Bell was in the Championship 4 in Phoenix a few months ago, but engine issues ended his run at the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series title early that day.

Bell notched the win this weekend in his return, capping an emotional week at the track for Joe Gibbs Racing.

AFP’s NASCAR writer, Rod Mullins, breaks down the Phoenix race, and previews Bristol, where he will be on the scene beginning on Saturday.

Link to podcast on YouTube.

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

