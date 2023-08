Michael McDowell was dominant in Sunday’s Brickyard 200, leading 54 of the 82 laps, to clinch a spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Left still looking for a playoff spot was Chase Elliott, who finished in second.

Elliott is among several of the circuit’s top names still trying to sew up a spot in the playoffs.

Rod Mullins joins the show to break down how the last two weeks of the regular season will play out.

