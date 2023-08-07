Podcast: Can Chase Elliott win his way into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs?

Chris Buescher won the rain-delayed race at Michigan on Monday, his second win in a row in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The series is down to three races before we get down to the 16-driver playoff field.

A number of drivers are on either side of the cut line, including some surprising names, like Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski.

Chris Graham and Rod Mullins discuss what needs to happen for each as the next three weeks play out.

