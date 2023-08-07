Countries
Podcast: Can Chase Elliott win his way into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs?
Sports

Podcast: Can Chase Elliott win his way into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs?

Rod Mullins
Published date:

chris graham rod mullins nascarChris Buescher won the rain-delayed race at Michigan on Monday, his second win in a row in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The series is down to three races before we get down to the 16-driver playoff field.

A number of drivers are on either side of the cut line, including some surprising names, like Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski.

Chris Graham and Rod Mullins discuss what needs to happen for each as the next three weeks play out.

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

