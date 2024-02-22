Podcast: Byron’s win at Daytona; NASCAR, teams fighting over money

There was enough of a break in the torrential rain to allow for the running of the 2024 Daytona 500 on Monday, with William Byron taking the #24 Chevrolet to the checkered flag in the NASCAR season opener.

Rod Mullins joins AFP editor Chris Graham to break down how it happened.

We also discuss the ongoing review of fuel strategies by NASCAR, and the dispute between the team owners and the France family over how the billions that the business generates should be divided up.

