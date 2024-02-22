Countries
Podcast: Byron’s win at Daytona; NASCAR, teams fighting over money

Chris Graham
nascar
(© Grindstone Media Group – shutterstock.com)

There was enough of a break in the torrential rain to allow for the running of the 2024 Daytona 500 on Monday, with William Byron taking the #24 Chevrolet to the checkered flag in the NASCAR season opener.

Rod Mullins joins AFP editor Chris Graham to break down how it happened.

We also discuss the ongoing review of fuel strategies by NASCAR, and the dispute between the team owners and the France family over how the billions that the business generates should be divided up.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

