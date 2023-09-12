Countries
Close
Podcast: All eyes on Bristol with NASCAR Cup Series playoff spots on the line
Podcast: All eyes on Bristol with NASCAR Cup Series playoff spots on the line

Rod Mullins
Tyler Reddick punched his ticket for the Round of 12 in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Several spots are on the line at this weekend’s race in Bristol (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network).

Rod Mullins from AFP will be there this weekend.

He joins us on the show today to preview the bumpin’ and bangin’.

Rod Mullins covers NASCAR for AFP, and co-hosts the mid-week “Street Knowledge” focusing on NASCAR with AFP editor Chris Graham. A graduate of UVA-Wise, Rod began his career in journalism as a reporter for The Cumberland Times, later became the program director/news director/on-air morning show host for WNVA in Norton, Va., and in the early 1990s served as the sports information director at UVA-Wise and was the radio “Voice of the Highland Cavaliers” for football and basketball for seven seasons. In 1995, Rod transitioned to public education, where he has worked as a high school English, literature, and creative writing teacher and now serves as a school program coordinator in addition to serving as a mentor for the robotics team.

