Home Pennsylvania couple dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle accident in Virginia
Public Safety, Virginia

Pennsylvania couple dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle accident in Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
A couple involved in a motorcycle accident earlier this month in Clarke County have both died, according to Virginia State Police.

The May 3 accident left two people on the motorcycle with life-threatening injuries.

William R. Winemiller, 69, of York, Pa., suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center. He died May 11.

Jane L. Winemiller, 67, of York, Pa., suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center. She died on May 17.

Both riders were wearing helmets.

VSP is investigating the fatal crash that occurred near the intersection of Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) and Route 7 Business (West Main Street).

The Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling east on Route 7 when it allegedly rear-ended an eastbound Honda Civic that was stopped for a red light, according to VSP.

The driver of the Honda, a 45-year-old male from Berryville, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

