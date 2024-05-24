Countries
Parkinson's: Biden prepares to sign into law legislation named after Virginia congresswoman
Health, Politics, US & World

Parkinson’s: Biden prepares to sign into law legislation named after Virginia congresswoman

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:

jennifer wexton Legislation honoring Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton and creating a national plan to combat Parkinson’s and related diseases is on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

Biden’s signature will make the legislation, which is cosponsored by U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, into law.

After passage by the U.S. House and now the U.S. Senate, the Dr. Emmanuel Bilirakis and Honorable Jennifer Wexton National Plan to End Parkinson’s Act requires the president’s approval. The bill will direct the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to set up a National Parkinson’s Project, under which HHS would create and update a national plan to address Parkinson’s and related conditions, provide an estimate of research needs, and establish an advisory council that would report to Congress.

In April 2023, Wexton, who represents Virginia’s District 10, shared her diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, and in September 2023, her diagnosis was upgraded to progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare and incurable brain disorder that rapidly deteriorates mobility and speech.

“Our friend, Jennifer Wexton, has been a model of grace and perseverance in the face of a difficult diagnosis,” the senators said. “This legislation bearing her name will help all those who are suffering with Parkinson’s and related conditions, and we are proud to see it head to the president’s desk for signature.”

The National Parkinson’s Project is modeled after the National Alzheimer’s Project which, as co-chair of the Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease, Sen. Warner led efforts to introduce and pass. Sen. Kaine’s bipartisan Building Our Largest Dementia (BOLD) Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Reauthorization Actlegislation to reauthorize funding for public health initiatives across the country to combat Alzheimer’s disease and preserve brain health, passed out of the Senate HELP Committee this week.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

