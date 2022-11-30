Pam Tillis to perform ‘Belles and Bows’ Christmas show at Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre presents Pam Tillis on stage Dec. 16 at the downtown Waynesboro venue at 7:30 p.m..

Tillis will present her show “Belles & Bows: Country Hits & Christmas Favorites,” combining a mix of traditional holiday classics and her country music hits.

Tillis worked as a staff writer for Elektra Asylum Publishing and later took a job writing for Warner Brothers Publishing, which resulted in her songs being recorded by some of the biggest names throughout all genres of music including artists like Chaka Khan, Juice Newton, Dan Seals, Gloria Gaynor, Conway Twitty and Highway 101.

With more than 30 singles charting on U.S. Billboard charts, 10 studio albums including her favorite, the critically acclaimed 2002 “It’s All Relative” (a tribute to her father), and three other releases “Rhinestoned,” “Recollection” and “Just In Time For Christmas” off her own label, Stellar Cat Records.

In 2012, Red River Entertainment released “Dos Divas” – a country duo album with fellow superstar Lorrie Morgan under the name “Grits and Glamour.”

Tickets are on sale now at waynetheatre.org