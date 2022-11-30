Menu
Pam Tillis to perform ‘Belles and Bows’ Christmas show at Wayne Theatre

Crystal Graham
Published:
pam tillis
Submitted

The Wayne Theatre presents Pam Tillis on stage Dec. 16 at the downtown Waynesboro venue at 7:30 p.m..

Tillis will present her show “Belles & Bows: Country Hits & Christmas Favorites,” combining a mix of traditional holiday classics and her country music hits.

Tillis worked as a staff writer for Elektra Asylum Publishing and later took a job writing for Warner Brothers Publishing, which resulted in her songs being recorded by some of the biggest names throughout all genres of music including artists like Chaka Khan, Juice Newton, Dan Seals, Gloria Gaynor, Conway Twitty and Highway 101.

With more than 30 singles charting on U.S. Billboard charts, 10 studio albums including her favorite, the critically acclaimed 2002 “It’s All Relative” (a tribute to her father), and three other releases “Rhinestoned,” “Recollection” and “Just In Time For Christmas” off her own label, Stellar Cat Records.

In 2012, Red River Entertainment released “Dos Divas” – a country duo album with fellow superstar Lorrie Morgan under the name “Grits and Glamour.”

Tickets are on sale now at waynetheatre.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

