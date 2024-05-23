Countries
Home O’s prospects Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad homer in Norfolk Tides win
Sports

O’s prospects Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad homer in Norfolk Tides win

Chris Graham
Published date:
baltimore orioles
(© Alexey Novikov – stock.adobe.com)

Jackson Holliday, who is no longer MLB’s top prospect, hit his fifth homer of the season for the Triple-A Norfolk Tides in a 6-3 win at Worcester on Thursday.

Holliday was bumped down to #2 on the list of top prospects by ESPN analyst Kiley McDaniel, losing the #1 spot to Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes.

Skenes, the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three starts with the Pirates, with 21 Ks in 16 innings pitched.

Holliday, the #1 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, had a rough go of it in his 10-game callup to Baltimore earlier this year, going 2-for-34 at the plate with 18 strikeouts before being sent back down to Norfolk last month.

Holliday has a .260 batting average and .870 OPS in 33 games in Triple-A, with five homers, 18 RBIs and four stolen bases.

His homer today was his first since May 16.

Heston Kjerstad was 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, an RBI, a walk and two runs in the win.

Kjerstad is hitting .347 with a 1.181 OPS in 30 games at Triple-A Norfolk this season, with 13 homers and 44 RBIs.

Kjerstad, the #4 prospect in the Orioles farm system, was 2-for-14 in seven games with the parent club before being sent back down earlier this month.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball's Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast.

