O’s Notebook: Top prospect Jordan Westburg at second base for Monday’s MLB debut 

The long-awaited Baltimore debut for the Orioles top prospect Jordan Westburg has arrived.

Westburg’s MLB debut comes against the red-hot Cincinnati Reds tonight in Camden Yards. Westburg will play second base at bat in the #7 spot in the lineup.

It will be interesting to see whether Westburg moves around the infield, and how often the Orioles elect to play him. Another top prospect, Joey Ortiz, did not get a great deal of playing time after an early June callup from Norfolk and was sent back to Tidewater to make room for Westburg.

Interesting tidbit: Ortiz was assigned uniform #65, while Westburg will don jersey #11. That’s maybe a sign that Westburg is in Baltimore for the long term.

As of this writing (4p.m.) Baltimore is under a severe thunderstorm watch until late tonight. So, there’s a good chance the opening pitch will get delayed, if the game is even played. A big crowd is anticipated.

Playoffs?

After Sunday’s series win over Seattle, the Orioles are 47-29, just two games behind AL East leader Tampa Bay in the loss column. Baltimore is in a secure position of the #1 wildcard spot in the American League.

If you’re feeling more confident about postseason possibilities, then you have good reason. Two analytical sites have the Orioles playoff possibilities as better than 50 percent and rising.

FanGraphs projects the Orioles to win 89 games, with a 61 percent chance of making the postseason. BaseballReference.com puts them at 67 percent for the playoffs, winning 90 games.

The balanced schedule of 2023 has the Orioles already having completed about half of the scheduled games (52) against fellow AL East foes. The division is considered the strongest in baseball with every team above .500

Birds getting healthy

The Orioles got star centerfielder Cedric Mullins back over the weekend against Seattle. Without Mullins, who was away from the team for 20 games, Baltimore went 12-8.

First baseman Ryan Mountcastle, who’s on the injured list dealing with vertigo, is returning to Baltimore by Friday.

Aaron Hicks and Ryan O’Hearn have been solid replacements in the absence of Mullins and Mountcastle.

Hicks has been the Orioles winning lottery ticket. The New York Yankees released him after he hit just .188 in the Bronx this season.

Since arriving in Baltimore, Hicks is hitting .325 with four homers and 10 RBIs, as well as displaying a solid glove in center.

All that, and the Yankees are paying over 75 percent of his seven-year, $70 million contract. Look for Hicks in an Oriole uniform for quite some time.

Oriole players heading to Seattle

Adley Rutschman is leading the voting for American League All-Star catcher. The Midsummer Classic will be played in Seattle on July 11 at T-Mobile Park.

Closer Felix Bautista seems like a lock to be added. He has 21 saves, a tick above a 1.00 ERA, and strikes out every other batter he faces.

Austin Hays leads the American League in batting with a .323 average. Hays also has eight home runs and 32 RBIs.

Mullis, while missing 20 games, should get strong consideration as an outfield reserve.

Long homestand continues

The Orioles won two of three from the Mariners over the weekend and welcome NL Central-leading Cincinnati to town tonight to begin a three-game set.

Later this week, Minnesota comes to town for another three-game matchup.