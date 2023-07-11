Orioles Notebook: Rutschman puts on a show from both sides at Home Run Derby

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman put on an impressive performance in Monday night’s Home Run Derby in Seattle.

Rutschman hit 27 home runs, some of which that have yet to return to earth. As impressive was that the blasts came from both sides of the plate. Rutschman launched six blasts from the extra 30 seconds that competitors got. I screamed at my TV that a seventh straight from the right side was ruled to have occurred just after the time limit.

While Rutschman showed his amazing power as his father, Randy, pitched to him, Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert beat him when he hit his 28th.

MLB has this derby tweaked perfectly. The time limit, the allowed timeout, the bonus time, plus the individual matchups, it’s exciting to watch. It demonstrates the incredible skill level, the timing, these baseball stars have.

As I was watching the derby Monday evening, I thought back to the NBA dunk contest.

I like the NBA. The talent and skill level that NBA players have is amazing. Not just the superstars, but the role players as well.

This past NBA dunk contest was won by a guy named Mac McClung.

McClung put on an impressive performance to defeat former Virginia guard Trey Murphy in the finals .

McClung, at the time, was on a two-way contract with Philadelphia, having spent the bulk of his time in the G League.

A random slugger from the local softball circuit isn’t winning the MLB Home Run Derby.

Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won Monday’s event at T-Mobile Park.

Orioles Hays will start tonight

Austin Hays will start and bat seventh playing center field for the American League in tonight’s All-Star Game.

Hays, who was originally named a reserve, was inserted into the starting lineup because Aaron Judge and Mike Trout are both injured.

Hays is the first Oriole to start since Cedric Mullins replaced an injured Trout in center for the 2021 All-Star Game.

Rutschman is one of three catchers for the junior circuit. AL manager Dusty Baker said all three catchers would play in the game. Orioles relievers Felix Bautista and Yennier Cano are also on the American League team.

The four All-Stars for Baltimore are third-highest among all MLB teams.

Birds soaring into second half

After the worst week of the Orioles’ season, when they lost six of seven, manager Brandon Hyde stressed how important the final five games of the first half were.

The Orioles responded.

Baltimore won all five, winning the final two with the Yankees and sweeping AL Central leader Minnesota. Twice in the five-game winning streak, the Orioles scored over 14 runs. As important, starting pitchers have now recorded seven consecutive quality starts.

Baltimore is 54-35 at the break, tied with Tampa in the loss column, the closest they’ve been since the fifth game of the season.

Things get tough, then get tougher

When Baltimore resumes play Friday, they face 20 difficult games in 21 days. First up is a three-game series in Camden Yards with the Miami Marlins, then the L.A. Dodgers come to town for three.

The Orioles then hit the road for a four-game series in Tampa, followed by three in Philadelphia, before returning home to host the Yankees for a three-game series.

All five teams are potential postseason clubs, so the next three weeks are going to be a test for this young Baltimore team.

Help from Norfolk on the way?

Pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, was sent back to Norfolk about a month ago, had an impressive month in the International League, being named Pitcher of the Month for his dominant June.

Rodriguz has posted a 1.69 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 37 innings since rejoining Norfolk.

Another former Oriole, Joey Ortiz, is tearing the cover off the ball in Tidewater, hitting .333.

The problem Ortiz will continue to face is finding the playing time. That is, unless Baltimore makes a trade before the deadline from their infield depth.

Ortiz has been mentioned as a prime trade prospect for the Orioles as part of a package that could net Baltimore a proven veteran pitcher or middle reliever.

So, Ortiz may yet help the Orioles, only in a different uniform.