Nourishing Strides 5K to help fund Staunton’s Jones Gardens, expansion

Jones Gardens is hosting its second annual Nourishing Strides 5K on May 6 to help raise funds for the community garden as it enters its third growing season.

The 5K run/walk is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Montgomery Hall Park in Staunton, just across the street from the inaugural community garden site and near the new expansion site, launching this spring.

“We are thankful for the local business and corporate sponsors who make the 5K possible, and we encourage people of all abilities to join us for the event,” said Jones Gardens Founder Naomi Jones. “Every dollar we raise through Nourishing Strides will help us in our mission to empower more people to put wholesome, organic food on their tables at a time when food is very costly.”

Runners and walkers of all skill levels are welcome to enjoy a day of trekking through the historic Montgomery Hall Park. The scenic route takes participants through woods, fields and roads in this picturesque Staunton park.

Jones Gardens will host a post-race celebration, and participants will receive medals at the finish line.

All proceeds from the race will support Jones Gardens operations, which is critical as the garden expands, requiring more materials, supplies and labor.

Registration is $25 and includes a Nourishing Strides 5K t-shirt. The registration deadline is April 22.

Register online at https://www.jonesgarden.org/nourishing-strides-5k.html#/

Jones Gardens is located at Montgomery Avenue and Peck Street in Staunton.