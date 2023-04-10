Countries
Virginia

Norfolk Police investigating East Virginia Beach Boulevard shooting that left teen dead

Chris Graham
Published date:
norfolk
(© REC and ROLL – stock.adobe.com)

Norfolk Police are investigating a weekend shooting that has left a man dead.

On Saturday around 3:35 p.m., officers were in the area of the East Virginia Beach Boulevard when they heard gunshots. The officers responded to 711 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., where they found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man, later identified as Antonio Wilson,18, was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is encouraged to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.

