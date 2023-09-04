Countries
Norfolk police identify man who died from a gunshot wound Saturday night
Police, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A 20-year-old man has died after an incident Saturday night at 2700 Gate House Road, near Colchester Crescent.

According to Norfolk Police, when they arrived at 11:20 p.m., they found a man inside a vehicle who was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

The man was identified by police today as Jahari George, 20.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives encourage anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.

