Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Norfolk man sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape, sexual assault of teen relative
Politics, Virginia

Norfolk man sentenced to 12 years in prison for rape, sexual assault of teen relative

Crystal Graham
Published date:
gavel and handcuffs
(© spediter – stock.adobe.com)

A Norfolk man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexually abusing his teenage relative.

A Norfolk judge sentenced Jeffrey Moreno, 43, on Aug. 4.

In November 2022, Child Protective Services reported a sexual assault to Norfolk Police special crimes unit detectives. In a forensic interview, the victim disclosed that, when she was 13 and 14 years old, Moreno raped her.

In a November 2020 incident, Moreno asked her to go with him to a store. Instead of running the errand, Moreno parked his car in an otherwise empty lot, forced the child to perform sexual acts on him in the front seat and then forced the child to the back seat where he raped her.

In an August 2021 incident, Moreno again forced himself on the child and raped her in her bedroom of her home.

Following his arrest, Moreno confessed to one of the rapes but claimed “the victim had come on to him.”

Moreno pleaded guilty as charged on May 4, 2023, to rape and aggravated sexual battery of a child less than 15 years old.

Judge Jerrauld C. Jones accepted his plea.

On Friday, Judge Jones sentenced Moreno to an active 12 years in prison, with another 18 years suspended on the conditions that Moreno have no contact with the child and that he complete 20 years of uniform good behavior, an indeterminate period of supervised probation and sex offender registration.

“Mr. Moreno victimized a child in his care, betraying her and her family’s trust,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Mr. Moreno’s guilty plea spared the victim the trauma of having to testify to what she suffered at Mr. Moreno’s hands, and the court’s sentence holds Mr. Moreno accountable.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorneys Stephanie G. Johnson prosecuted Moreno’s case on behalf of the Commonwealth.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Seaton, Augusta County BOS raise the stakes in battle for government transparency
2 Poll: Virginians see inflation, rising cost of living as most important issue facing the state
3 Virginia has some winnable games on its 2023 schedule: Can the ‘Hoos get to five wins?
4 The latest on the ACC: ‘Significant roadblocks’ to Stanford, Cal, no movement on SMU
5 On the field, go O’s: Off the field, the sooner we can be rid of the Angeloses, the better

Latest News

jail police
Police, Virginia

Texas man sentenced to 25 years for role in Southwest Virginia meth operation

Crystal Graham
live music concert
Virginia

Charlottesville, Staunton and Blacksburg recognized as best live music scenes in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Live music lovers were asked to rank the best under-the-radar live music destinations across the nation, and Virginia had three entries on the list.

sydney sundance smith
Sports

Waynesboro fighter Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith set to fight on BKFC 48 on Friday

Chris Graham

Waynesboro-based bare knuckles fighter Sydney “Sundance” Smith is in one of the featured bouts at Friday’s BKFC 48, which will be broadcast live from Albuquerque by Fubo Sports.

police
Police, Virginia

Driver not wearing seatbelt dies after two-vehicle crash in Botetourt County

Rebecca Barnabi
police
Local, Police

Developing: Fatal crash on 250 Bypass under investigation in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
William Dwayne Combs
Local, Police

Albemarle County man arrested for online solicitation of a minor charge

Crystal Graham
credit card payment
Economy, U.S.

American credit card debt reaches milestone: More than $1 trillion balance

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy