No Powerball winner in Wednesday’s drawing; jackpot increases to $1.23 billion

There was no Powerball winner on Wednesday night bringing the jackpot total to an estimated $1.23 billion for the next drawing on Saturday night.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 11, 38, 41, 62, 65 and red Powerball 15. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Saturday’s jackpot ranks as the fourth largest in the Powerball game and eighth largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, nine tickets matched all five white balls in last night’s Powerball drawing to win $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California (2), Georgia, Massachusetts (2), Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina and Washington.

There were also 64 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 17 tickets that won $150,000 prizes.

The current jackpot run has landed in the record books as one of the game’s longest streaks without a jackpot winner. The Powerball jackpot was last won on New Year’s Day in Michigan.

“As the jackpot swells, so does the probability of someone winning,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “We expect to see more coverage of number combinations in Saturday’s drawing as more players buy tickets.”

This Saturday’s drawing will be 41st drawing in the jackpot run which ties the game record for most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Only two other Powerball jackpot runs have previously reached 41 drawings before producing a jackpot winner.

If a player wins the Powerball jackpot on Saturday, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.23 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $595.1 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.