US & World

No jackpot winner in Powerball drawing Saturday; prize increases to $800 million

Crystal Graham
Published date:
powerball lottery tickets
(© The Toidi – stock.adobe.com)

Powerball returns on Monday night with the jackpot estimated at $800 million. It is the sixth-largest prize in the history of the lottery game.

The jackpot increased Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 6, 23, 25, 34, 51 and red Powerball 3. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 1.9 million tickets won cash prizes in Saturday’s Powerball drawing:

  • Five tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in California, Florida, Indiana, Texas and Washington. In California, prize payout amounts are pari-mutuel and determined by sales and the number of winners.
  • 38 tickets won $50,000 prizes
  • 14 tickets won $100,000 prizes

If a player wins the jackpot in Monday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $800 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $384.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5 percent each year.

This is the second Powerball jackpot to reach $800 million this year.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. Monday’s drawing will be the 36th drawing in the jackpot run.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

