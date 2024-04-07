No big winner in Virginia in Saturday’s Powerball drawing; five tickets in state won $50K

The Powerball winning ticket wasn’t sold in Virginia, but the Virginia Lottery said there were still five $50,000 winners in the Commonwealth Saturday night.

The $1.3 billion winning ticket was sold in Portland, Ore., according to lottery officials. The winner has one year to come forward and claim their prize.

The winning numbers were 22-27-44-52-69, and the Powerball number was 9. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

The jackpot was delayed until 2:29 a.m. to complete security and integrity pre-draw procedures.

The jackpot now resets to $20 million for Monday’s drawing.

$50K winners in Virginia

In Saturday’s drawing, more than 117,000 Virginia Powerball tickets won prizes, including five tickets that each won $50,000.

Of the five $50,000 winning tickets, two were bought online, using the Virginia Lottery app or at valottery.com

The other three $50K tickets were bought at:

Food Lion, 11010 Kentucky Springs Road, Mineral

Wawa, 9471 Liberia Avenue, Manassas

IGA Express, 344 Salem Avenue, New Castle

By law, lottery profits go to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in January and ended with the drawing Saturday night, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $24.2 million in profit.

In Fiscal Year 2023, the lottery raised more than $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.