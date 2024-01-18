New-look Virginia gets big games from Minor, Harris, in 66-57 win over Virginia Tech

Where was that Jordan Minor all our life, is the first question from Virginia fans, after the 65-57 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday, in which Minor was without question the key player.

And it wasn’t because of the counting numbers – though they were nice: 16 points, 5-of-8 from the floor, 6-of-8 at the line, five rebounds, two assists in a season-high 26 minutes.

No, it was what Minor, the 6’8”, man-sized grad transfer from Merrimack, did on the defensive end on Tech big man Lynn Kidd, who came in averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Kidd had a most quiet two points, one make in three field-goal attempts, and two rebounds in 16 minutes – not limited by fouls, but ineffectiveness.

Without Kidd dominating the lane, the Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC) were reduced to being a jump-shooting team, and though they connected on a decent 36.7 percent on the night, that was 11 makes on 30 (!) attempts from beyond the arc.

Tech was just 4-of-15 (26.7 percent) on its two-point jumpers, a sign of how effective Virginia was in its halfcourt defense on the night.

The offense for UVA (12-5, 3-3 ACC) got a big boost from Minor, who was expected to start for the ‘Hoos at center this season after being a double-digit scorer his past three seasons at Merrimack, where he averaged 17.4 points per game as a senior in 2022-2023.

Minor worked his way into the starting lineup after a solid late-game stint in the 76-60 loss at NC State on Jan. 6, in which he scored six points and had three rebounds in seven minutes.

That earned him the start for the Jan. 13 game at Wake Forest, a 66-47 loss, in which Minor had nine points and had five rebounds in 22 minutes.

This was the expectation, hope, at least, coming in.

Get anything like that going forward, and this is a different team.

Another reason this game might be the start of something new for Virginia: Dante Harris, out since before Thanksgiving, made his return, getting 17 minutes off the bench.

And it was an effective 17 minutes: five points, five assists, a block and a steal.

I’m not trying to jump the gun or put a hex or jinx on the good guys here, but this Virginia team – with an effective Minor and a contributing Harris – hadn’t played a game this season until tonight.

Virginia, when it has struggled, has had a hard time shutting down opponents in the lane and with rebounding.

Check marks on both in this one: Tech only got nine shots at the rim, and only four offensive rebounds.

Virginia, on its side, attacked the rim with impunity – getting 24 rim shots, making 14 (58.3 percent).

Isaac McKneely had another quiet night – eight points, 3-of-8 from the field, 0-of-2 on threes.

Ryan Dunn, also quiet, numbers-wise – six points, 3-of-4 shooting, but he did have seven boards, and was solid on D.

Blake Buchanan, in limited action backing up Minor at center, had eight points on 4-of-5 shooting and three rebounds in 11 minutes.

Reece Beekman had nice counting numbers, except for one – the 16 points (6-of-13 FG, 2-of-3 3FG), four rebounds, four assists and four steals were nice; the four turnovers, not so much.

Sean Pedulla had 18 points (6-of-16 FG, 4-of-9 3FG), six rebounds and five assists for the Hokies.

Hunter Cattoor, returning from injury after having to miss Tech’s loss to Miami over the weekend, had 12 points (5-of-10 FG, 2-of-5 3FG).