Nelson County to offer public the opportunity to review 2042 comprehensive plan

Nelson County is looking to the future drafting a comprehensive plan looking 10 to 20 years ahead.

The Nelson 2042 Comprehensive Plan will be shared at a community open house on Aug. 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The plan includes specific goals and strategies to achieve the goals.

“Planning will allow Nelson County to manage growth and capitalize on opportunities for our community. Community planning and engagement enhances the ability for citizens to be part of the decision-making process for our future,” said Mary Kathryn Allen, chair of the Nelson County Planning Commission. “Community engagement and planning will help to identify long-term priorities, provide supported decisions and improve the overall sustainability of the county.”

The new plan will build on the 2014 comprehensive plan with public input, data collection, visioning, goal definition and strategies to ensure that it all gets put into action.

The plan will include demographic analysis of the county and will also include sections on land use, environment, housing, transportation, recreation and community facilities.

The open house will offer a presentation and offer the public an opportunity to ask questions. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information, visit www.nelson2042.com.