Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home NDAA 2024 includes passage of Intelligence Authorization Act, funding for Intelligence Committee
U.S. & World

NDAA 2024 includes passage of Intelligence Authorization Act, funding for Intelligence Committee

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© doganmesut – stock.adobe.com)

Last week, the Intelligence Authorization Act (IAA) was passed as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2024.

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark R. Warner of Virginia and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio of Florida praised passage of the IAA, which authorizes funding, provides legal authorities and enhances congressional oversight for the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC). After the House of Representatives approves the legislation, it will head to the president for his signature.

“The Intelligence Authorization Act plays a crucial role in ensuring that America’s intelligence agencies have the tools they need to protect the American people,” Warner said. “This year’s bill improves the IC’s ability to track threats posed by our adversaries while promoting much-needed reforms to our nation’s security classification system and expanding the Committee’s efforts to reform the security clearance process in order to attract the best and brightest talent to the intelligence space. I am glad that Congress is coming together to pass this package that meets the needs of our Intelligence Community.”

The IAA for Fiscal Year 2024 authorizes funding for the IC and ensures that it has the resources, personnel and authorities necessary to protect our country and inform decision makers, while ensuring continued robust congressional oversight. The bill’s provisions focus on the following key areas:                                                                                                                                                                        

  • Increases oversight of the national security threats posed by People’s Republic of China, including its economic practices, foreign malign influence operations, military capabilities, and investments in, and attempts to dominate, the supply chains of artificial intelligence (AI), next-generation energy technologies, and biotechnology, among many others.
  • Establishes a new IC atrocities coordinator to increase collection, analysis, and intelligence support to government-wide efforts to hold China accountable for its egregious human rights abuses, including the Uyghur genocide. 
  • Improves the IC’s procurement, adoption, and integration of emerging technologies by requiring the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to establish policies for the IC’s acquisition, adoption, development, and use of AI, to create an intelligence innovation board, and to submit a plan for implementing an Intelligence Community Innovation Unit to integrate commercial emerging technologies.
  • Enhances insight into the Maduro regime’s imprisonment of United States persons in Venezuela.
  • Ensures the IC has a first-class workforce by improving workforce mobility among IC agencies to meet national security needs; and increasing recruitment priorities for candidates with financial intelligence and technical expertise.
  • Establishes new requirements for reporting and investigating allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment with the CIA.
  • Increases transparency by strengthening Unidentified Aerial Phenomena funding limitations and reporting requirements.
  • Promotes reform of the nation’s security classification system to ensure accountability, increase transparency, and strengthen trust between the American people and their elected government.
  • Continues to drive improvement in the security clearance process by requiring a policy framework to facilitate the mobility of the Intelligence Community workforce; renewing a report on the number of clearance holders in the government and industry; requiring updated timeliness standards the granting of clearances to reflect progress under the Trusted Workforce (TW) 2.0 initiative; annually measuring satisfaction among agencies, industry, and applicants with TW 2.0; and promoting shared IT among Intelligence Community elements to harmonize their clearance processes.
  • Prohibits the Department of Homeland Security Intelligence and Analysis from conducting custodial briefings in certain circumstances, collecting on journalists, and hiring personnel who collect information on domestic terrorism for a period of one year.
  • Requires intelligence assessments of the strategic competition in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as assessments of certain cartels.
  • Ensures continued support to the victims of anomalous health incidents (AHIs or “Havana Syndrome”) by improving the CIA’s funding flexibility for payments to qualified victims; and requiring each IC element to issue regulations and procedures for implementing HAVANA Act of 2021 authorities.

“Our adversaries, especially China, Russia, and Iran, are growing increasingly aggressive and collaborative in their efforts to weaken America and degrade the international rules-based system,” Rubio said. “The Intelligence Community (IC) has a critical role to play in identifying and mitigating these significant threats. This Intelligence Authorization Act strengthens our Committee’s ongoing oversight of intelligence activities, makes important reforms to preserve our American values, and ensures that the IC effectively manages critical resources, authorities, and personnel to protect our national security.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro: Homeless advocate to spend 24 hours outside for challenge to raise awareness
2 Not so random numbers: Mile markers on Virginia’s interstates are emergency aids for location
3 Preview: What Virginia Basketball fans need to know about Memphis
4 Virginia great Anthony Poindexter bypassed again for DC job at Penn State
5 AAA: Virginians are hitting the road, skies, water this holiday travel season

Latest News

uva memphis
Basketball, Sports

Back to the drawing board: Virginia boat raced by #23 Memphis, 77-54

Chris Graham
virginia map
Virginia

ODU State of the Commonwealth Report reveals concerns amid population growth, employment

Rebecca Barnabi

Virginia's population continued to grow in 2023, and a record number of Virginians were employed, but worrying trends are seen in ODU report.

Arlington Virginia
Virginia

Report: Virginia ranks as 9th most vulnerable state to identity theft, fraud

Rebecca Barnabi

The MOVEit data breach impacted more than 83 million Delta Dental of California clients and has so far cost more than $13.7 billion.

Fentanyl
Cops & Courts, Virginia

NOVA brothers sentenced for fentanyl pill distribution in Culpeper, surrounding counties

Crystal Graham
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Cops & Courts, Local

Grottoes man indicted by grand jury for murder in March homicide

Crystal Graham
cell phone
Cops & Courts, U.S. & World

Google to pay $700M settlement to states for anticompetitive conduct with Android app store

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Media, Local

Harrisonburg: Hank Williams Tribute Show to feature Robin and Linda Williams

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status