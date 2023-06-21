More than 4 million college students denied degree thanks to bureaucratic obstacle

An unnecessary bureaucratic obstacle prevents college students from receiving a degree or certification they have obtained enough credits to complete.

The Reverse Transfer Efficiency Act of 2023 would facilitate “reverse transferring” of college credits. The legislation would facilitate the process of transferring credit from a four-year institution to a two-year institution in which a student was previously enrolled in order to identify whether they have earned enough credits to receive a degree.

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner of Virginia and Mike Braun of Indiana, and U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse of Colorado, John Curtis of Utah and Joaquin Castro of Texas introduced the legislation last Thursday to remove the bureaucratic obstacle.

The Reverse Transfer Efficiency Act would amend the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act to create a new exemption for sharing student education records between higher education institutions. The bill would allow a college or university to share a student’s academic records with another institution that the student previously attended under the condition that the information is sent with the goal of conferring a degree.

Sens. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, John Hickenlooper of Colorado and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts co-sponsored the bill.

“We should be removing barriers to higher education, not building new ones. This commonsense legislation is a no-brainer, making sure that students are granted the degrees they have rightfully earned through their coursework — no matter where it was completed,” Warner said.

Braun said that with the student debt crisis weighing on the next generations of students, “we need to make it easier for students to seek cost-effective education choices. This bill will enable students to transfer credits from 4-year institutions to community colleges.

“Every student deserves the opportunity to receive a quality education and pursue their career aspirations. The Reverse Transfer Efficiency Act helps to ensure that students can receive credit and earn an associate’s degree or short-term certificate regardless of where they completed their coursework, breaking down barriers to better-paying jobs for students. This is a meaningful step for the future,” said Rep. Neguse.

More than 4 million individuals have been identified by the National Student Clearinghouse, an educational nonprofit that verifies enrollment data, as having completed enough credit hours at a four-year institution to be eligible for an associate’s degree, but instead withdrew without a degree or certificate. In the Commonwealth alone are approximately 87,528 students.

“Virginia’s community colleges prepare students for in-demand jobs that respond to the marketplace and employers,” Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System David Dore said. “The Reverse Transfer Act is a welcome approach that will benefit students from every race, ethnicity, gender, and socioeconomic group. Communication will be facilitated, obstacles removed, and processes improved between community colleges and four-year institutions. I applaud Senator Warner and Senator Braun for their bipartisan approach in working across the aisle to advance this legislation that will increase affordability, accelerate degree completion, and lead students to upward mobility.”

Dr. John A. Downey is president of Blue Ridge Community College in Augusta County. He said BRCC endorses the legislation.

“This act will allow students to easily earn degrees and other credentials at community colleges by transferring credits earned at four-year institutions. Earning additional credentials makes individuals more competitive in the modern workforce. Many students transfer to four-year institutions without completing their associate degrees or certificates. Offering a reverse transfer option allows us to recognize credits earned that did not initially lead to a degree, and encourage those students to become graduates of their community college. Completion will show employers that these students are lifelong learners who continue to improve their education. BRCC encourages all parties to support this important piece of legislation to improve our workforce,” Downey said.

Dr. Shashuna Gray is acting president of Germanna Community College in Fredericksburg where a skilled workforce is believed to be the cornerstone of “our current and future economy. We support the Reverse Transfer Efficiency Act to ensure that students have opportunities to earn meaningful and recognized credentials that can lead to high-demand jobs or career advancement. Additionally, we know that degree attainment is good for our communities. Students with associate’s degrees are more likely to complete bachelor’s degrees. This benefits all of us.”