The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.

Kassie Palmer was last seen on Feb. 16 in Franklin County. She may be in Henry County or Roanoke County.

Palmer was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans, and boots.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Investigator Travis Dillon at 540-483-6632 or 540-483-3000.