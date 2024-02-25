Missing person alert: Chesterfield County Police lead search for missing woman

Chesterfield County Police are attempting to locate a missing 30-year-old female.

Jennifer Lieb Spain was last seen on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Extended Stay America Suites in North Chesterfield.

Spain was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue scrubs. She has a flower tattooed on her left ring finger.

Spain requires daily medication and may need medical attention. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.