Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Missing person alert: Chesterfield County Police lead search for missing woman
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Missing person alert: Chesterfield County Police lead search for missing woman

Chris Graham
Published date:

Jennifer Lieb SpainChesterfield County Police are attempting to locate a missing 30-year-old female.

Jennifer Lieb Spain was last seen on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Extended Stay America Suites in North Chesterfield.

Spain was last seen wearing a green jacket and blue scrubs. She has a flower tattooed on her left ring finger.

Spain requires daily medication and may need medical attention. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 IRS targeting millionaires, billionaires who skip out on federal taxes
2 Virginia didn’t play soft, but awful shooting dooms ‘Hoos in 54-44 loss to UNC
3 Five Observations: Virginia is going to have a hard time if it can’t score
4 Wildlife Center of Virginia, Waynesboro residents react to use of sirens to deter vultures
5 Hope House rapid rehousing program offers young adults an alternative to homelessness

Latest News

road
Local

VDOT survey seeks comments on improvements to Barracks Road corridor

Chris Graham
justice scales legal in courtroom
Cops & Courts, US & World

Foreign nationals in Richmond court for transporting Iranian-made warhead

Crystal Graham

A criminal complaint was unsealed last week charging four foreign nationals after U.S. naval forces interdicted a vessel in the Arabian Sea.

wet road
Climate, Op-Eds

Roddy Scheer: Do floodwaters contain toxic chemicals?

Contributors

Floodwaters are indeed treacherous, and their murky depths harbor more than just debris and silt. While the immediate risks of drowning and physical injury are apparent, the invisible hazards lurking within floodwaters can pose long-term health threats.

israel palestine
Op-Eds, Politics

Robert C. Koehler: Public relations, reality, in the war on Gaza

Contributors
arrest handcuffs jail prison sentence
Cops & Courts, Local

Two men plead guilty in Charlottesville Circuit Court on unrelated murder charges

Crystal Graham
denu irish ensemble
Arts & Culture, Local

Irish music ensemble Danú set to perform at Paramount Theater on March 7

Crystal Graham
taxes
Economy, Politics, US & World

IRS targeting millionaires, billionaires who skip out on federal taxes

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status