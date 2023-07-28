Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Missing Orange County woman last seen on July 23 considered endangered
Local, Public Safety

Missing Orange County woman last seen on July 23 considered endangered

Chris Graham
Published date:

Caitlyn Joy SegrestThe Orange County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 20-year-old female.

Caitlyn Joy Segrest was last seen in Orange County on July 23. The last contact was on July 25. Her phone last pinged in Louisburg, N.C., on July 25.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a T-shirt, and blue jeans. She has a total of 12 tattoos on her thighs, calves, and shoulders, and piercings on her ears, nose, and belly button.

Segrest is possibly driving a gold 2010 Mercury Mariner bearing Virginia tag: VUL-1778.

Segrest is considered endangered due to concerns for her physical safety.

If you have any information on Caitlyn Segrest’s whereabouts, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1200.Orange

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

Top News

1 Augusta County leaders looking like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight
2 U.S. Supreme Court lifts stay blocking Mountain Valley Pipeline construction
3 Mega Millions lottery drawing set for Friday night nears $1 billion jackpot
4 UVA QB Tony Muskett: ‘I’ve always felt like I could play with top players in the country’
5 Former UVA QBs coach Jason Beck getting his shot to run the Syracuse offense

Latest News

tony muskett
Sports

UVA QB Tony Muskett: ‘I’ve always felt like I could play with top players in the country’

Chris Graham
baseball richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond Flying Squirrels make it four of five with 11-4 win over Portland Sea Dogs

Chris Graham

The Richmond Flying Squirrels powered nine runs across a three-inning stretch to capture an 11-4 victory against the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday night at The Diamond.

baseball
Sports

Myrtle Beach Pelicans break open close game in middle innings, defeating FredNats, 12-0

Chris Graham

Myrtle Beach took down Fredericksburg 12-0 on Thursday in the third game this week between the two clubs.

open throat henry hoke
Culture, Local

New Dominion Bookshop to host an evening with author Henry Hoke

Crystal Graham
clay artist heart
Culture, Local

Smith House Galleries exhibit includes clay art by Greer, photography by Somberg

Crystal Graham
empty computer lab
Education, Politics, Virginia

Youngkin celebrates first lab school; others accuse governor of ‘waging war’ against public education

Crystal Graham
Education, Local

‘Symbol of hope, progress and unity’: YMCA breaks ground on youth development center

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy