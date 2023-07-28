Missing Orange County woman last seen on July 23 considered endangered

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 20-year-old female.

Caitlyn Joy Segrest was last seen in Orange County on July 23. The last contact was on July 25. Her phone last pinged in Louisburg, N.C., on July 25.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a T-shirt, and blue jeans. She has a total of 12 tattoos on her thighs, calves, and shoulders, and piercings on her ears, nose, and belly button.

Segrest is possibly driving a gold 2010 Mercury Mariner bearing Virginia tag: VUL-1778.

Segrest is considered endangered due to concerns for her physical safety.

If you have any information on Caitlyn Segrest’s whereabouts, contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1200.Orange