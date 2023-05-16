Countries
Local

Mental Health Month: Organizations providing mental, behavioral health services invited to apply for ARPA funds

Crystal Graham
Published date:
group therapy
(© fizkes – stock.adobe.com)

The City of Harrisonburg is moving forward on using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to help address needs related to mental and behavioral health and substance abuse in the community.

The application period for Harrisonburg’s ARPA mental health fund opens to local organizations on May 22.

The $400,000 fund, approved by Harrisonburg City Council in December 2022 as a way of addressing needs brought to light during the COVID-19 pandemic, is designed to support organizations providing mental and behavioral health services, with an emphasis on services to low-income, underserved, uninsured and/or underinsured individuals and families.

The need to address issues related to mental and behavioral health and substance abuse arose during the City’s ARPA public engagement process, where community members had the opportunity to provide feedback on how federal ARPA funds should be allocated.

Improving community mental and physical health emerged from the process as a top public priority.

“As I spoke with people in our community about how the pandemic had impacted their families, one of the things I heard again and again is that social distancing, job losses and many of the other side effects of the pandemic seriously impacted mental health and substance use challenges for many,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said. “This mental health fund recognizes that improving mental health and wellness of all in our community is crucial to ensuring a healthy and thriving Harrisonburg. I’m proud that our City Council and staff is moving forward on these efforts.”

Organizations interested in applying for funding should review the fund’s notice of funding opportunity for details on priorities, applicant eligibility criteria and eligible uses of funds.

Find more information, visit https://harrisonburgva.gov/mental-health-fund

