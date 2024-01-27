Countries
Climate, Politics, U.S. & World

McClellan joins climate activists praising Biden move to pause new LNG export projects

Chris Graham
Published date:
environment
(© kamonrat – stock.adobe.com)

The Biden administration has paused approvals for pending and future applications to export liquefied natural gas from new projects, a move that could delay decisions on new plants until after the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Climate activists applauded the decision, which will allow the U.S. Department of Energy to conduct a review of the economic and environmental impacts of projects seeking approval to export LNG to Europe and Asia.

“During this period, we will take a hard look at the impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America’s energy security, and our environment,” President Biden said in a statement, in which he also noted that the pause “sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time.”

Fourth District Democratic Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan led her colleagues in a bicameral letter to DOE in November that called on the agency to update how it determines whether new licenses for LNG exports are in the public interest.

In the letter, the members highlighted that DOE has never rejected an LNG export application on the basis of negative impacts to the American people, and urged meaningful consideration to the costs to the climate and costs borne by consumers when reviewing new export licenses.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s announcement of a temporary pause on pending approvals for LNG exports is historic, and follows our congressional letter and incredible yearslong efforts by communities across the country,” McClellan said in a statement.

“We must continue our efforts to comprehensively address climate change and ensure America is a leader in the clean energy future. I look forward to continuing to work with the Administration and my congressional colleagues to protect our planet and ensure that the perspectives of impacted communities are meaningfully considered in all decisions,” McClellan said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

