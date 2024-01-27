McClellan joins climate activists praising Biden move to pause new LNG export projects

The Biden administration has paused approvals for pending and future applications to export liquefied natural gas from new projects, a move that could delay decisions on new plants until after the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Climate activists applauded the decision, which will allow the U.S. Department of Energy to conduct a review of the economic and environmental impacts of projects seeking approval to export LNG to Europe and Asia.

“During this period, we will take a hard look at the impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America’s energy security, and our environment,” President Biden said in a statement, in which he also noted that the pause “sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time.”

Fourth District Democratic Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan led her colleagues in a bicameral letter to DOE in November that called on the agency to update how it determines whether new licenses for LNG exports are in the public interest.

In the letter, the members highlighted that DOE has never rejected an LNG export application on the basis of negative impacts to the American people, and urged meaningful consideration to the costs to the climate and costs borne by consumers when reviewing new export licenses.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s announcement of a temporary pause on pending approvals for LNG exports is historic, and follows our congressional letter and incredible yearslong efforts by communities across the country,” McClellan said in a statement.

“We must continue our efforts to comprehensively address climate change and ensure America is a leader in the clean energy future. I look forward to continuing to work with the Administration and my congressional colleagues to protect our planet and ensure that the perspectives of impacted communities are meaningfully considered in all decisions,” McClellan said.