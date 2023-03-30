Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsmassanutten resort goes to the dogs fur babies are now permitted to visit
Local

Massanutten Resort goes to the dogs: Fur babies are now permitted to visit

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
dogs
(© Vasyl – stock.adobe.com)

Dog-friendly lodging options are now available at Massanutten Resort.

The 6,000-acre resort recognized the rise in pet ownership and anticipated the needs of dog moms and dads when it comes to making travel more seamless and enjoyable.

Massanutten offers three new dog-friendly options, and an array of amenities for guests to enjoy the resort with their fur babies. Services will continue to expand in spring 2023, including with a dog park and dog-friendly walking paths.

“For many, pets are an integral part of their families, including myself, but as people begin traveling more frequently again, it has become increasingly difficult to find adequate pet care and many would like the benefit to travel with their pup anyway.” Sarah Elson, business relations director at Massanutten Resort, said. “We have introduced dog-friendly lodging to alleviate the stress and hesitation of traveling without your pet, and we are happy to welcome our four-legged friends with open arms.”

A maximum of two dogs, 70 pounds or under, are allowed per reservation with a $225 per dog fee. Pet amenities included for each dog is a dog bed, food and water bowls, a toy with Massanutten’s logo.

Dog-friendly condos are in the following areas of the resort:

  • Regal Vistas: The Resort’s newest condos provide exclusive experiences and expansive views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. With large living areas, multiple bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage and kitchen, dogs and their owners have plenty of space. This gated community includes an outdoor pool and picnic area.
  • Woodstone Meadows: Known for its beautiful and spacious condos, Woodstone Meadows is ideal for large dog-loving families as they sleep up to 12 guests. Families will feel comfortable bringing their four-legged friend as Woodstone Meadows offers full privacy and is in close proximity to the resort’s activity centers.
  • Eagle Trace: Fido will feel right at home in town-house-style condos nestled in the mountains of Massanutten. Eagle Trace provides easy access to grassy areas for pups to play outside.

Rules are necessary for both dogs and dog moms and dads. Dogs must be fully trained, have current identification tags and be up-to-date on vaccinations. “Donnie’s Rules” apply to dog owners, including cleaning up after your pet and keeping your pet on a leash. Dogs are allowed in outdoor parks, dog-friendly condos and outside dining venues.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Shenandoah Elementary School locked down due to suspicious person
2 Mount Jackson: Global leader in fruit processing to expand into research and development
3 Three bridge projects will close roads starting Monday in Rockingham, Page, Augusta
4 Injustice: It’s time for someone to go to bat for Jennifer and Linda Lubin
5 Reece Beekman declares for NBA draft: Virginia fans, might be time to worry

Latest News

us politics congress
U.S./World

‘Political hand grenade:’ President and Republicans disagree on nation’s debt limit

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
Sports

The Doomsday Edition of the Jerry Ratcliffe Show: Is there going to be anybody left?

Chris Graham

Reece Beekman is entering the NBA draft, on top of the transfer portal departures of Kadin Shedrick and Isaac Traudt. Is there going to be anybody left? Hootie and Chris Graham snoop around.

Local

Dr. Jordan Hill receives Sentara RMH Golden Stethoscope Award

Rebecca Barnabi

Sentara Timber Way Health Center’s Dr. Jordan Hill is the recipient of the 15th annual Sentara RMH Golden Stethoscope Award.

chris graham orlando
Sports

Sports Radio: MLB opening day, Final Four, WrestleMania 39 picks

Chris Graham
Jennifer Lubin with RyLeigh and Austin
Perspectives

Injustice: It’s time for someone to go to bat for Jennifer and Linda Lubin

Crystal Graham
Israel
Perspectives

Netanyahu has asked the US not to interfere in Israel’s domestic affairs; so be it

Alon Ben-Meier
westover park skate park harrisonburg
Local

Westover Skate Park improvements begin Monday; closed until mid-June

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy