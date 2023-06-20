Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsmark warner no one including the former president should be above the law
U.S./World

Mark Warner: ‘No one, including the former president, should be above the law’

Chris Graham
Published date:
mark warner
Photo: Office of U.S. Sen. Mark Warner

Mark Warner, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, seems to be of two minds on classified documents: that there are certainly documents that need to be classified so that they don’t get into the wrong hands, and also that way, way, way too many documents are just stamped “classified.”

The indictment of former president Donald Trump on Espionage Act charges, in the context of those two divergent points of view, “does raise a bigger issue,” to Warner, who is overseeing a draft of legislation by the Intelligence Committee that would overhaul the classification process.

One point of focus in the bill is to put a better classification system in place that would be based on a public-interest test. Another would reform the system for approving security clearances to reduce the logjam that can stretch out the review process for those who need clearances to be able to do their jobs for up to two years.

“And then we did something that should have been a no-brainer,” Warner said, explaining proposed language in the bill that would require that a president or vice president, “before they leave office, and throw all these documents in a box,” first submit to a review by archivists who would “be able to go through and clear what documents are taken, and which should remain the property of the United States.”

“If something like that had been place,” Warner said, the Trump case – and the roughly similar issues that came up with classified documents found to be in the possession of Mike Pence and Joe Biden from their separate tenures as vice president – would likely have turned out very differently.

As it stands, Trump is facing 37 felony charges for his retention of classified documents, and resistance to efforts of archivists and investigators to retrieve them.

On the Trump case, Warner emphasizes that “no one, including former president, should be above the law.”

“But at the same time, in America, we start with a presumption of innocence,” Warner said. “I think this case has to play out, and I trust the Justice Department to make their case, and that Mr. Trump will have his ability to put up his defense, and I think a jury clearly of his peers being based in Florida will reach a verdict.”

That the charges against the former president have been reduced to the latest round of he said/she said in the political theater of the absurd does seem to bother Warner.

“Even long-term Trump allies, like his former attorney general, Bill Barr, said he thought that the indictment raised very, very serious issues. And I think you have heard as well a number of particularly Republican senators who have kind of said the same thing that I’ve said that, you know, everybody gets their day in court, we’ve got a presumption of innocence, but this is a serious indictment and serious issues raised, and let’s let the justice system play out,” Warner said.

“I just think about the fact that there are so few serious members who know anything about national security that are excusing this behavior,” Warner said. “Without even knowing the contents of these documents, there is, again, I can simply say there are extraordinarily serious reasons why documents are classified. People’s lives can be put at risk if those documents were to fall into the wrong hands. There are people who help our country, who are located in our adversaries’ nations, their lives could be snuffed out if that document fell under the wrong hand.

“We have penetrations from what’s called signals intelligence, NSA, that we spend billions and years putting in place. If those assets were revealed, it’s all about the so-called sources and methods. I have not heard a serious national security expert on the Republican side who hasn’t said, you know, there are reasons you have highly classified documents, and that the protection of those documents is critical to our national security.”

Warner also is bothered by rhetoric from Republicans who have raised the specter of defunding the FBI and Department of Justice as a way of undermining the ongoing investigation and prosecution of Trump.

“I mean, it’s a little wacky,” Warner said. “They are obviously people who have not been to the FBI headquarters, where that building is literally a falling in on itself. It is shows enormous disrespect to the literally thousands of FBI employees, the vast, vast majority of which are completely non-political, who put, many of them put, their lives on the line trying to protect our country from both crime inside and working with our intelligence community in terms of foreign threats. So, it’s just a strange time when you’ve got a swath of the Republican Party that seems to be on almost a jihad against our justice system and against the FBI.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 A Waynesboro woman says her next-door neighbor is a methhead: An investigation
2 ‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle convicted of four felonies in Frederick County
3 Virginia didn’t have a full-strength Jay Woolfolk in Omaha: Spring football is why
4 Virginia overachieved to get to Omaha: But yes, this one still stings
5 Juneteenth: Recognition important, real change takes more than 24 hours

Latest News

us politics congress
U.S./World

Senate committee passes intelligence bill with eye on security against China, AI

Rebecca Barnabi
guns congress
U.S./World

Biden expected to veto House resolution to disapprove ATF rule on pistol braces

Rebecca Barnabi

ATF issued a final rule declaring such weapons as short-barreled rifles after several deadly mass shootings involved stabilizing braces.

Allison Dugan
Local

Shenandoah Valley SBDC promotes assistant director to top job

Crystal Graham

The assistant director for the Shenandoah Valley Small Business Development Center has received a promotion – taking over the reins as director after the retirement of Joyce Krech.

hulls drive in theater lexington virginia
Culture

Coming attractions: New executive director coming to Hull’s Drive-In July 1

Crystal Graham
black bears
Local

Visitors are reminded to be aware of presence of bears on Blue Ridge Parkway

Rebecca Barnabi
Fork Union Military Academy Chris Panos
Sports

Fork Union Military Academy hires Chris Panos to start up postgrad lacrosse program

Chris Graham
child reading book in summer
Culture

Summer Lawn Party in Churchville celebrates end of Summer Reading Challenge

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy