Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news make it count join bird enthusiasts around the world in recording migrations
Culture

Make it count: Join bird enthusiasts around the world in recording migrations

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
(© Chelsea – stock.adobe.com)

The Great Backyard Bird Count is this month.

You can contribute to science by counting birds in your backyard in February. You are invited to participate from February 17 to 20, 2023.

Every February, millions participate by counting the variety of birds in their backyards and reporting their findings. The event allows individuals from all over the world to come together in their love of birds while also learning about migrating patterns. Observations gathered during the four days in February enable scientists to better understand global bird populations before an annual migration.

“Virginia State Parks provide the perfect location to view many different types of birds,” Chippokes State Park Manager Ben Richard said. “We have self-guided activities at Chippokes where guests can use the iNaturalist app to identify and count the birds they see. February is a great time to come to the park and shake off the winter blues, enjoy the refreshing air and spot a variety of birds that pass through the park or make it their home. We encourage families to get involved and make a game of it.”

Participants keep a log of birds they count in a 15-minute period on at least one of the four days. Help identifying birds is available on the Merlin Bird ID app or bird sightings can be shared on the eBird Mobile app.

Events will be held at the following state parks:
●    Chippokes, Surry
●    Hungry Mother, Marion
●    New River Trail, Max Meadows
●    First Landing, Virginia Beach

“The Backyard Bird Count is a great program where anyone can participate and do their part to help scientists collect data to help birds of all shapes and sizes,” Hungry Mother State Park Manager Andrew Philpot said. “Join us at the park for a variety of activities that showcase the importance of the birds in the area. By simply identifying the birds around you, you can help protect numerous species.”

Individual bird counts contribute to a global study that helps protect bird populations all over the world. The Great Backyard Bird Count connects us with birds, nature and each other.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

1 Certified firefighters and EMTs encouraged to apply to Charlottesville Fire Department
2 Make it count: Join bird enthusiasts around the world in recording migrations
3 Show up: Waynesboro High provides incentives program for student attendance
4 The extra-inning ghost runner is here to stay: Another reason not to watch MLB
5 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear

Latest News

fire department firefighter firehouse hose
Local

Certified firefighters and EMTs encouraged to apply to Charlottesville Fire Department

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Show up: Waynesboro High provides incentives program for student attendance

Rebecca Barnabi

Waynesboro High School is sending the message to students that attending school has its own incentives.

baseball
Sports

The extra-inning ghost runner is here to stay: Another reason not to watch MLB

Chris Graham

MLB has made permanent the dumb rule that puts a runner on second base to begin the 10th inning, adding to the list of reasons to not care about baseball.

michigan state university
U.S./World

Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear

Chris Graham
yemen
Perspectives

Humanitarian crisis in Yemen: War, and a debt that cannot be repaid

Chris Graham
china
Perspectives

More on the China balloon episode: So much ado about so very little

Mel Gurtov
russia
Perspectives

Russians don’t have freedom of speech: Many are resisting the Ukraine war anyway

Lawrence S. Wittner

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy